Obituary: Martha Frances ‘Frankie’ Bowling Mouser, 101, New Haven

Martha Frances “Frankie” Bowling Mouser, 101, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at home with her family by her side and went to be with her Heavenly Father.

MARTHA FRANCES “FRANKIE” BOWLING MOUSER

She was born Feb. 27, 1923, in New Hope to the late Webb and Mary Alice Dant Bowling. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, she was also owner operator of Mouser’s Liquor store in New Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Joseph Edward “Joe Eddie” Mouser; one daughter, Mary Jeaneane Mouser Thompson; one son, Guy Philip Mouser; one grandson, Gerald M. Mouser; one granddaughter, Kayla Marie Brown; one son-in-law, John Wayne Brown;, three sisters, Joanne O’Bryan, Lottie Byrd, and Ceclia Kirkpatrick; and four brothers, Bob Bowling, Corky Bowling, Gerald Bowling, and Jim Pat Bowling.

She is survived by four daughters, Lois Ann (Tommy) Cecil, Nini (Joe) Moore, Celie (Johnny) Sims, and Fran B. (Roger) Carter; 10 sons, Tommy Mouser, Don (Letha) Mouser, Chad (Ann) Mouser, Marvin Mouser, Mike (Karen) Mouser, Wally Mouser, Garland Mouser, Errol (Johnye) Mouser, Bernie (Kim) Mouser, and Robert (Melanie) Mouser; one sister, Allie Kirkpatrick; one brother, Wally Bowling; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass Of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral home in New Haven with a 4 p.m. prayer service Friday.

The William R. Rust Funeral home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-