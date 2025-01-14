Obituary: Kimberly Michele Catlett, 59, Bardstown

Kimberly Michele Catlett, 59, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Nov. 21, 1965, in Louisville to the late John M. and Clara Stillings O’Neill.

She was a former bus driver for 10 years for the Spencer County Board of Education and for Miller Transportation for 15 years. She loved arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her father; and one sister, Melissa O’Neill.

She is survived by one daughter, Christina M. (Alan) Greenwell of Jeffersonville, Ind.; one son, Ben (Elisa) Catlett of Bardstown; her mother, Clara O’Neill of Princeton; one sister, Michelle O’Neill of Princeton; three brothers, Patrick (Lisa) O’Neill of Eddyville, and Chris O’Neill and Tony (Regan) O’Neill, both of Princeton.

In honoring her wishes the family has respectfully chosen cremation. There will be no public visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

