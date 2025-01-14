Obituary: Helen Louise Nation, 73, Taylorsville

Helen Louise Nation, 73, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1951 in Mecca, Ind. She was a former employee of Elk Creek Grocery and Country Mart Deli. She loved spending time with family, hanging out on her porch with friends, playing Phase10 and reading her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burdix Nation Jr.

HELEN LOUISE NATION

She is survived by four daughters, Tina (Robert) Nation of Taylorsville, Rhonda (Terry) Palmer of Lebanon, Cathy (Mike) Cotton of Bardstown, and Nancy (Tommy) Lewis of Taylorsville; five sons, Chris (Charlene) Graves, Andrew Nation, Charles (Janet) Nation and Westley (Brittany) Nation, all of Taylorsville, and Dale (Gayle) Nation of Lebanon; her companion, James Hardin of Taylorsville; one sister, Donna Johnson of Taylorsville; one brother, Donnie (Barbara) Graves of Mecca, Ind.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Marty Redmon officiating. Burial is in the Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

