Obituary: Samuel Garth ‘Sam’ Hazard, 80, Bardstown

Samuel Garth “Sam” Hazard, 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown due to complications from lung disease.

He was born on December 7, 1944, in Trenton, N.J. and grew up in Toledo, Ohio. At

Libbey High school he was a standout on the football field as a player and co-captain as well as

an active student leader, serving as president of the student council. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. His lifelong love of sports carried on well past his playing days. He was an avid fan of the Louisville Cardinals, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Kentucky Wildcats.

In the 1980s, he partnered with Buck and Sue Woodford, in a horse breeding operation in Paris. He also enjoyed golf, traveling, photography, and snow skiing.

He served in the National Guard then began a long and distinguished career with Owens-Illinois. His work took him to facilities in Ohio, Indiana, New Jersey, and Massachusetts before a 1977 assignment in Bardstown became his permanent home. He worked for Owens-Illinois for more than 30 years as labor management and human resources director until his retirement.

His influence on others reached far beyond his professional career. He was president of the

Bardstown Chamber of Commerce and served on the Mayor’s Advisory Board. He and his

wife, Elizabeth (Bettyanne) Siroky Hazard, were among the founding members of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Bardstown.

His warm spirit, boundless optimism, and ability to bring joy to others left an indelible

mark on everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the

community he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis “Bill” Hazard and Elizabeth “Lib” Hazard; and one brother, Willis “Nick” Hazard.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Bettyanne; one sister, Barbara Font (Jose); one brother, David Hazard (Dru); one sister-in-law, Gloria “Cookie” Hazard; one brother-in-law, Bob Siroky; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 1 p.m. prayer service. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Maumee, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in

Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

