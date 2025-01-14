Obituary: Judy Coulter Burba, 80, Bardstown

Judy Coulter Burba, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born April 23, 1944, in Nelson County to the late Arvin and Irene Ash Coulter.

She was a retired employee of American Greetings and a former employee of Our Lady of Peace. She was a member of Redeemer Fellowship Church. She loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Leon Smith, her second husband, Elmer Charles “Dick” Ball, her third husband, Garland Burba; one son, Joseph Leon Smith of Bardstown; five stepchildren, Betty Lewis, Jerry (Barbara) Ball, Joey Ball, Susie Rucker, and Aggie Derry; five siblings, Fern Troxell, Larry Coulter, Roger Coulter, Rickey Coulter and Phyllis Coulter; five step-children, Sonny Ball, Judy Unseld, Mary Ann Reynolds, Dottie Chesser, and Donnie Ball; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and four great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

