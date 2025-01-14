Obituary: Baby Magnolia Ann Maldonado Springfield

Baby Magnolia Ann Maldonado of Springfield, daughter of Gregorio “Lee” Maldonado and Lindsey Cermola, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at Norton Women and Children. She was born on Jan. 1, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gregory Maldonado.

She is survived by her father and mother, Gregorio “Lee” Maldonado and Lindsey Cermola; three brothers, Gregorio Maldonado Jr., Christian Cermola, and Alexander Cermola; her paternal grandmother, Nancy Maldonado; her maternal grandfather, Paul (Delores) Cermola; her maternal grandmother, Jane (William) Hill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private burial will be held at Maldonado Family Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

