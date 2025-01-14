Obituary: James Walter ‘J.W.’ Mills, 84, Mount Washington

James Walter “J.W.” Mills, 84, of Mount Washington, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Holy Cross. He was a former plant manager of Fire King International. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and time at the lake with friends.

JAMES WALTER “J.W.” MILLS

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda “Moe” Hutchins Mills (May 17, 2018); one son, Allen Mills (April 28, 2024); two infant grandchildren, Travis Mills and Cody Mills; his parents, Joseph Leo and Marguerite Blair Mills; and one brother, Tommie Leo Mills.

Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Glasscock (Bruce), of Mount Washington; three daughters, Libby Abell (Marion) and Ursula Lafayette, both of Louisville, and Nan Mills (Linda) of Mount Washington; one son, Bryan Mills (Christy) of Mount Washington; two sons, Freddy Mills and Joe Paul Mills (June), both of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Erin Martin (Zach), Kindal Shunnarah (Anthony), and Andrew Glasscock (Nicole); and four-great grandchildren, Lyla Samuels, Gabrielle McConnell, Drew Glasscock, and Charlotte Martin.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott J. Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with Military Rites the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at the Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Andrew Glasscock, Bill Hutchins, Mark Hutchins, Stephen Hutchins, Gerald Hutchins, and Greg Mills.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health Louisville or Mass of the Air.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-