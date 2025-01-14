Obituary: Amy Denise Keeling, 56, Taylorsville

Amy Denise Keeling, 56, of Taylorsville, died Jan. 13, 2024, at her home in Louisville. She was born June 7, 1968.

She had a deep love for animals, especially her many dogs over the years, and a fierce devotion to her family. She was a woman of strong opinions—if she loved you, you knew it, and if she didn’t, you knew that too.

She will be remembered for her big heart, her love for her grandchildren, and her indelible spirit.

She was preceded in death by her father, Evan Keeling Jr.; one brother, Timmy Keeling; and one nephew, James Todd Keeling.

She is survived by her loving mother, Donna Keeling; her stepfather, Luther, of Louisville; one daughter, Amber Osborne (Derek); one son, Colby Marks; one brother, Stevie Keeling (Stacy); three grandchildren, Evelyn, Landon, and Adyson; her beloved pug, Daisy; cherished memories with her grandchildren whom she adored; and several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jesse R. Jewell Sr. officiating. Burial in is the Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

