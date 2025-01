NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 — The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest for boys and girls, ages, 9 through 14, has been postponed until Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at Bethlehem High School. The doors open for registaration at 12:15 p.m.; the competition will begin at 1 p.m.

Call (502) 331-9223 with questions about the event.

-30-