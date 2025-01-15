Sen. Jimmy Higdon offers bill to create more affordable housing in Kentucky

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 — Last week, Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, introduced a faith-based initiative to help address Kentucky’s affordable housing challenges through small-government solutions. Senate Bill 59, filed during the second day of the 2025 Legislative Session, stems from conversations with constituents and the recommendations of the 2024 Affordable Housing Task Force, co-chaired by Senate Majority Chair Robby Mills, R-Henderson. Higdon served as a task force member.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

If the Senate approves the bill, Rep. Michael ‘Sarge’ Pollock, R-Campbellsville, will carry it in the House.

This legislation seeks to remove regulatory barriers and allow religious institutions to utilize their properties for affordable housing development. By partnering with local governments, churches and faith-based organizations—which have long supported vulnerable populations—can develop affordable housing units while maintaining local oversight. If passed, this bill would designate affordable housing projects developed by religious organizations as permitted uses in all residential and commercial zones within areas with planning and zoning. These projects would be exempt from planning unit permitting or review if they are on property owned by the religious institution, approved by the local legislative body, exclusively contain affordable housing, and comply with all other legal requirements, including building permits.

“This proposal reflects the voices of my constituents and the shared work of the Affordable Housing Task Force,” said Higdon. “Churches have always been beacons of hope and service in our communities, and this bill empowers them to do even more to help address the housing crisis in Kentucky. It’s one piece of the housing puzzle our state and many others face.”

Senate Bill 59 reflects similar measures introduced at the federal level and in states like Virginia, where legislation was proposed to allow faith-based organizations to develop affordable housing on their properties. These proposals aim to streamline housing development and remove unnecessary government regulatory hurdles, enabling communities to address housing shortages more flexibly.

Faith leaders, including the Sisters of Loretto and other community organizations dedicated to serving Kentucky’s most vulnerable, have already backed the bill. Sister Joy Jensen of the Sisters of Loretto inspired the legislation.

