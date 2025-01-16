Obituary: Jeffery Alvin True, 50, formerly of Chaplin

Jeffery Alvin True, 50, formerly of Chaplin, died Jan. 9, 2024, after a seven-year battle with Stage IV Colon Cancer. He was born Jan. 28, 1974, in Beckley, W.Va. His family moved to Louisville when he was 8 years old after short stints in Chaplin and Lexington. He was a graduate of Manual High School,

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville Speed Scientific School. He was a 27-year employee of General Electric.

He married his high school sweetheart, Amy, in 1994, and together they raised five amazing children and fostered more than 100 children.

His wanderlust took him to the far corners of the world, and in each place, he found not only breathtaking landscapes but a deeper connection with life and God. He hiked to the top of Half Dome in Yosemite, trekked the ancient Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, stood in awe at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, sailed the Sea of Galilee worshipping his Savior, and watched the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park as he marveled at the beauty of the world and found peace in its stillness. Through every adventure, he taught those around him the true meaning of living. He inspired us to keep moving forward, to keep dreaming, and to keep fighting, no matter what challenges we faced.

He loved karaoke and playing board games. He was a movie enthusiast and always found time to learn something new. He ran the Kentucky Derby Mini Marathon 14 years in a row, some with a chemo pump attached.

He was known for his smile, contagious laugh, and living life to the fullest. He spent many years mentoring high school students through church and then continued as a mentor for Hope Collaborative and The Prisoner’s Hope. He founded a library in Uganda that bears his name. He was a member of Gilda’s Club in Louisville. One of his greatest joys was music and Jeff was the mastermind behind the family’s annual concerts (True Palooza and FamJam), where he’d bring everyone together for a day filled with laughter, love, and, of course, a bit of good-natured off-key singing.



Though he was a passionate, sometimes fiery conversationalist, his love for people was undeniable. He could hold a debate about nearly anything-sports, politics, religion, movies, or what makes a truly great Oscar-winning film-without ever shying away from a good challenge. He was a selfless, kind, and compassionate man who constantly looked for ways to serve others. Whether it was mentoring a child, offering a word of encouragement, or simply showing up for someone in their time of need, he always did it with the love of Christ leading the way.

No topic was off-limits in conversation, from deep philosophical musings to which team was going to take the National Championship. (Go Cards!). Speaking of the Cards, his love for the University of Louisville was nothing short of legendary. If there was a UofL game on, you’d find him in his lucky red shirt, cheering them on from the stands or from his living room TV. L’s up!

He loved Jesus more than anything, and that love flowed through everything he did. A man of deep faith, he constantly challenged those around him with his favorite question: “What was your recent spiritual learning this week?” He made us all sweat because we knew we would be put on the spot during every visit. His faith wasn’t just something he talked about; it was something he lived out every day and made it his mission to show others what Christ’s love looked like in action. His legacy, built on kindness, selflessness, and love of life, will continue to inspire us all. Cancer could never dull his desire to experience the world, and it certainly couldn’t take his courage. His passion for life, sense of wonder, and unshakable faith were a light that never dimmed.

The family is thankful for the team at Brown Cancer Centre and their unwavering dedication to his care, as well as the team of The University of Louisville Hospital 6 South, and Colontown. We love you!

Rest easy, Jeff True. You were a fighter, a lover, a leader, and one of the best men ever to walk this earth. We’ll carry your legacy in everything we do.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clyde and Phyllis True and Carl and Anna McElroy.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Amy; five children, Jacob, Grace, Mallory, Deborah (Levi) Gilmour, and Brittnelle; his parents, Barbara and Gary True; three sisters, Karen Maynard (Jon), Leesa Del Rio (Paul) and Brittany Goodin (Chad); one brother, Jason True (Meredith); 15 nieces and nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff’s honor to Colontown: https://paltown.org/jeff-true, or the Amy and Jeff Library Kampala, Uganda at https://www.engagehope.org/passion-christian-ministries-mp-page/

Visitation is noon to 8 pm. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Hikes Point Christian Church with a celebration of his life from 1-2 p.m. Saturday.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood, and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

