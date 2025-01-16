Obituary: Fred Thomas Wendelgast Jr., 66, New Haven

Fred Thomas Wendelgast Jr., 66, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Louisville to the late Fred Wendelgastjxz Sr. and Mary (Glasgow) Wendelgast.

He was of the Catholic faith. He was a self-employed electrician and had proudly served his country as an Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne.

FRED THOMAS WENDELGAST JR.

He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, a grandson, Matthew Blanton, and a granddaughter, Lyla Wilson.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Trae) Joyce of Louisville and Amy (Ernie) Blanton of Bardstown; one son, Danny (Wendy) Hoskins of Louisville; one sister, Patricia McGary; one brother, Paul Wendelgast; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor, Kristen, Andrew, and Marian; two bonus grandchildren, Tyler and Haley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home the Rev. Randy Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to Disabled American Veterans of Kentucky.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-