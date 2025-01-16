Obituary: Roger Darrell Roden, 60, Bardstown

Roger Darrell Roden, 60, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, peacefully at his home. He was born June 9, 1964, in Louisville to the late Alvin and Leona Emert Roden.

ROGER DARRELL RODEN

He absolutely loved kids and listening to music, specifically the band Kiss. He was given the nickname “Ace” for his infatuation with the band’s member Ace Frehley. He was a member at Perryville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his cousin and longtime caregiver, Johnna Brown of Bardstown; his cousins, Jaime Howell, John Braye, Josh, Marshall, and Mary Rodriguez; caregivers Leann Stone, Nicki Watkins, and Stephanie Blaine; case manager Tona Smith; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Aaron Hackworth and CJ Howell officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the funeral home.

In respecting Roger’s wishes, cremation was chosen.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-