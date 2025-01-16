Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 13-15, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 45, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Donahue, 34, Bardstown, endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 by Nelson Circuit Court.

Judith Ann Brasfield, 58, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Dean Gaskins, 40, Boston, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Susanne Louise Padgett, 47, Eastview, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 11:43 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

Betty Carol Norman, 49, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Cody Ratliff, 36, Hagerhill, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025,, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 47, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Christine-Robella Nall, 35, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristina Michelle Shipp, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs,, fees or fines; failure to appear; possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacy Denise Hacker, 29, Mount Eden, probation violation (for felony offense); tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

Logan Ta’ree Calbert, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Sonya Michelle Strait, 51, Elizabethtown, disregarding stop sign; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 41, Boston, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — all others $1,000 to less than $10,000; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Joshua Edward Arledge, 32, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Allen Bell, 35, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deena Nichole Collings, 39, Campbellsburg, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Randy Ryan Newton, 34, Worthville, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

William Keith Mattingly, 49, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended operator’s license. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Andres Garcia, 22, Salvisa, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Tyler Patrick Dornan, 30, Mount Juliet, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 42, Cox’s Creek, a false report which generates an emergency response; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unsepcified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Robert Simpson, 24, Corbin, robbery, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Robert Stansbury, 43, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alchol/drugs/etc. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vickie Lynn McCauley, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

