Obituary: Robert Wolf, 85, Cox’s Creek

Robert Wolf, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at his home in the company of family.

He was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Cox’s Creek as one of 13 children to the late John William and Catherine Ruth Wolf.

ROBERT WOLF

He attended St. Gregory’s Catholic School in Samuels and St. Joseph Prep School in Bardstown. He was a lifelong member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. His Catholic faith and close relationship with God were profoundly important parts of his life.

After high school, he joined the army reserve and served in the military police. He fondly remembered his time at Fort Hood, Texas. A severe hand injury suffered as a child almost exempted him from duty, but he was given the choice by his commanding officers and insisted on serving.

During his time in the reserves, he ran a small dairy operation. He was hired at Krogers in Bardstown, where he worked for nearly 40 years and rose to the rank of produce department manager. He bought the Wolf family farm in Cox’s Creek from his father and farmed it right up to the end of his life.

His strong work ethic reminded some of his grandfather, Josef Wolf, who emigrated from Germany in 1895. Robert enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, was an avid history buff, and merciless at cards.

“Papaw” was loved and well-known among his many grandchildren and great grandchildren for his gardening skills, his crumpled Nelson County hat, and his abundant common sense.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Catherine Ruth Wolf; two sisters, Joan and Faye; and three brothers Bill, Don, and Henry.

Survivors include his loving wife Sandy; one daughter, Melissa (Richard); three sons, Joe (Destiny), Mike, and Jeff (Angie); one stepdaughter, Kim (Ty); one stepson, Scott (Micah); four sisters Sue, Carol, Ginger and Evelyn; three brothers, Andrew, John, and David; and his former spouse and lifelong friend Shirley Mayer.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

