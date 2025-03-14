Obituary: John Irvin Goode Jr., 54, Bardstown

John Irvin Goode Jr., 54, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at his home. He was born Nov. 25, 1970, in Taylorsville to John Irvin and Mary Frances Lewis Goode Sr.

JOHN IRVIN GOODE JR.

He was a graduate of DODDS and was a former driver for N Glantz. He was an avid reader and enjoyed helping people; he would do anything for anyone. He was off-beat and had a twisted sense of humor that everyone that knew him loved.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Martinez.

He is survived by his parents, John Irvin and Mary Goode Sr. of Taylorsville; one sister, Phyllis Jan “PJ” (Derek) Briney of Louisville; one brother, Charles Gregory “Chuck” (Lori) Goode of Bardstown; four nieces, Joanne Lemieux, Rebecca (Corey) Johnson, Kaitlin Briney and Kristen Briney; three nephews, Shane Goode, Kaden Briney and Angel Martinez; and special friends.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

A celebration of his life is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Sisters of Charity at Nazareth Village.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-