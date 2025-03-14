Obituary: Jacqueline Stiles Peake, 87, Bardstown

Jacqueline Stiles Peake, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 10, 2025. She was the daughter of John B. and Shirley Stark Stiles. She was raised from an early age by her grandmother, Nancy Rapier Stiles and by her devoted nanny, Miss Beatrice “B” Thompson, who played integral roles in shaping the woman she became.

JACQUELINE STILES PEAKE

Her upbringing was steeped in family traditions, which she cherished and upheld throughout her life. She learned early on the importance of making every event special, and she carried these traditions forward in her family life. She was a 1955 graduate of Bethlehem Academy. She attended Nazareth College where she graduated with a Med Tech degree.

She worked as a medical technician at the Lexington Clinic before moving to Knob Creek. In 1966 she was asked to teach at St. Joseph Elementary, beginning her nearly three decade tenure as a dedicated teacher. During this time, she continued her education and graduated from Spalding College and Western Kentucky University with degrees in Science Education. She later taught biology and chemistry at Bethlehem High School for many years, retiring in the early 1990s.

After the death of her husband, she moved back to Bardstown where she became a devoted grandmother to her four beloved granddaughters. “Mimi” made the time spent with the girls memorable and special.

She was known by all as a very intelligent, organized and independent woman. She had an incredible memory of people and events which she held until the end. Though her health had failed during the last several years, her spirit endured.

She was a gifted pianist, seamstress and cook. She especially enjoyed decorating her home for every season and holiday. Her style was clean and elegant.

She was a lifelong enthusiast of science fiction, classical music and NFL football. Her favorite movies were The Godfather and The Replacements. Her special desserts included meringues, bourbon fudge, bourbon balls, and banana croquettes.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Peake; one sister, Vera Stiles Cecil; and one brother, Kenny Stiles.

She is survived by one daughter, Helen Peake Triplett (Denny) of Athens, Ala.; one son, Raymond Howard Peake II (Charlotte) of Louisville; two brothers, William Stiles of Atlanta and John B. Stiles (Debbie) of Owensboro; and four granddaughters, Marina, Eleanor, Juliet, and Susanne.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all family and friends who have supported her during the past few years. A special thank you to her ‘angel’ caregivers, whose love and care brought comfort and peace to us all during this time.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial at the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service. with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-