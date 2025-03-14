Obituary: Joseph Patrick Portman Sr., 85, Cox’s Creek

Joseph Patrick Portman Sr., 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. He was born July 23, 1939, in Samuels to the late Robert and Minnie Belle Snellen Portman.

He was a retired employee of Kroger after 48 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of American Legion Post #121. He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where he served on the bereavement committee and altar society. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will miss his wit and jokes.

JOSEPH PATRICK PORTMAN SR

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Howard; and one brother, John Portman.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Nally Portman; two daughters, Suzanne (Kevin) Farnsworth and Faye (Glenn) Brussell, both of Bardstown; one son, Joseph Patrick “JP” Portman Jr., of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Ann (Garry) Pierce of Owensboro and Bernadette Portman of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Bill Howard of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Laura Farnsworth, Richard Farnsworth, Jennifer Goble, Lizzy (Josh) O’Daniel, Daniel (Lauren) Brussell, Patrick (Page) Portman and Steven (Kelsey) Portman; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial for was Friday, March 14, 2025 at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the donors favorite charity.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-