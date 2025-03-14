Obituary: Donzie Wilcher Jr., 84, Bardstown

Donzie Wilcher Jr., 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Finley.

DONZIE WILCHER JR.

He retired from Cissell Manufacturing, and enjoyed hunting and sports. He was an ordained minister and Pentecostal by faith. He loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Wilcher; one son, Richard Wilcher; his parents, Donzie Wilcher Sr. and Ruby May Shipp Wilcher; five sisters, Myrtle Buckman, Bonnie Johnson, Ruth Ann Buckman, Rita Wise, and Jannett Kays; four brothers, Lawrence Wilcher, Thomas Wilcher, Carl Wilcher, and infant, Mitchell Dean Wilcher.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Wilcher and Mark (Dawn) Wilcher; three sisters, Mary Helen Newcome, Virginia Moore, and Louise Wright; two brothers, Randall Wilcher and James Wilcher; one daughter-in-law, Susan Wilcher; one grandson, Jeremy (Lyndsey) Wilcher; one granddaughter, April (Todd) Ward; four great-grandchildren, Noah Ward, Ethan Ward, Emily Ward, and Ciara Wilcher; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Beth Haven Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-