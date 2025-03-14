Obituary: Carolyn Lynn Caudill, 69, Bardstown

Carolyn Lynn Caudill, 69, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Nov. 8, 1955, at Fort Knox.

She was a retired LPN. She loved rescuing stray animals, and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Caudill; her parents, James Lankford and Fran Spears; and one brother, Eddie Lankford.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Curtis of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Jessica (James) Coghill of Vine Grove, and Carolann (Aiko) Cockerill of Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Coghill and Chole Coghill; a beloved grand-dog, Cooper Coghill; and best friend, John Light.

The funeral is noon Monday, March 17, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.



Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 17, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

