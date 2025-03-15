Video: Mary Carey is guest on latest ‘Good Morning Sunshine’ radio program

Saturday, March 15th, 2025 | Posted by

Saturday, March 15, 2025 — Retired Bardstown businesswoman Mary Carey was the studio guest on Kim Huston’s WBRT radio show “Good Morning Sunshine” on Thursday, March 13, 2025. “Good Morning Sunshine” airs at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

In addition to her years of service in the field of economic development, Kim Huston also has years of work in various media, including TV, radio and print.

