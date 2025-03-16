Nelson County Jail Logs — March 2-5, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Donoan Lee Taylor, 20, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Deonte Miller, 31, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Monday, March 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Darrell Raley Jr., 50, Loretto, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:49 p.m.Monday, March 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathew Aaron Kent, 32, Springfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:49 p.m.Monday, March 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Scott Frye, 39, Buffalo, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (two counts); no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle without a functioning ignition interlock device; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond total is $13,500 cash. Booked at 9:02 p.m.Monday, March 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Megan Gayle Vittitow, 31, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:30 am. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff.

Melissa Jean Cambron, 37, Bardstown, possession of a handgun; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Warren Mattingly, 59, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austyn Deal Stamper, 33, Shelbyville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nicole Spaulding, 30, Elizabeth, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ira Antone Gregory, 42, Radcliff, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony James Johnson, 38, Bardstown, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age; possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age; possession. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $312.02 cash. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Isis Solana-Chanya Smith, 26, Boston, theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:47 p.m.Tuesday, March 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Phillip McGill, 47, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anton John Smithers, 28, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Allen Steward, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 41, Boston, receiving stolen property $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; tampering with physical evidence. Bonod is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Robert Andrew Brumley, 37, Lebanon Junction, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at12:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zackery Joe Sparks, 29, Shepherdsville, no registration receipt; no registration plates; no seat belts; no insurance card; operating on a suspended operator’s license; no operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Addison Embry, 23, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the bardstown Police Department.

Tamara Jean Masden, 40, Lebanon Junction, contempt of court. Bond is $413 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-