Nelson County Jail Logs — March 6-16, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Billy Paul Young, 45, Bradfordsville, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Debra Ann Herdt, 41, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 51, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Lakyndra Lee Conner, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Steven Lee Johnson, 39, Boston, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Ronald Steven Stine Jr., 37, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; alcohol intoxication in a public place; wanton endangerment, first-degree; burglary, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Joseph Sternik, 43, Harrodsburg, burglary, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dawn Marie Sternik, 48, Harrodsburg, burglary, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hunter Stoll Stith, 41, Lexington, strangulation, second-degree (domestic violence related); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, March 7, 2025

James William Brown Jr., 53, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Friday, March 7, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Paul Raphael Dymun, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Friday, March 7, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Matthew Thompson McCrosky, 46, Lebanon, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:57 p.m. Friday, March 7, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Laikyn Dayle Willett, 18, Boston, burglary, third-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Friday, March 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Sarah Clark-Cahill, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Friday, March 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Zachary Luke Cash, 32, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); executed warrant for federal agency; contempt of court. Bond total is $15,000 cash, $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Keashon Johnson, 36, LaGrange, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle Charity Taylor, 40, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; wanton endangerment, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified) (2 counts); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dylan Bartley, 27, Loretto, failure to appear (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $9,896 cash. Booked at 5:35 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachary Thomas Harrison, 31, Chaplin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $27,280 cash. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Kimberly Renee Cornell, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Marybel Salgado, 27, Versailles, speeding, 18 mph over limit; careless driving; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no seat belts; operating on a suspended license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; improper use of left land overtaking a vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Sunday, March 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, March 10, 2025

Richard Allen Young, 45, Bardstown, false report which generates an emergency response. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Miles Erickson, 37, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree, hallucinogen; tampering with physical evidence. probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:21 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 46, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elijah Dakota Bartley, 18, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Tristan Ballard, 19, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Joshua Steven Wittmer, 48, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Claude Owen McMakin, 38, Radcliff, probation violation (for technical violation) (3 counts). Bond total is $100,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Cameron De’Shawn Smith, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); manslaughter, second-degree; promoting human trafficking; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; contempt of court. Bond total is $125,253 cash. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Kenny Ray McCandless, 45, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ceaser Merckson, 52, Murfreesboro, Tenn., criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by deception, include cold checks of $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by prisoner transport.

Christopher Chad Bartley, 49, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anne Marie Linton, 48, Bardstown, no insurance card; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a vehicle with expired operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Austyn Scott Pontrich, 22, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aese Bilombele, 33, Lexington, careless driving; no brake lights; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jordan Nichole Adamson, 32, Fairdale, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Spencer Miles, 18, New Hope, failure to appear; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $100 unsecured and $5,000 surety. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melanie Nicole Porter, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 38, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Miller Murry, 45, Revers, Mass., alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Pamela Megan Becker, 40, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Quacy Levelle Sheckles, 30, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Eric Ardis, 60, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Steven Willett, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy James Hicks, 45, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $687.54 cash. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles David Foster, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (metamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $3,000 cash. Booked at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, March 14, 2025

Lisa Ann Lewis, 52, Bardstown, no seat belts; no insurance card; operating on a suspended operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,000 cash. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Mary Anne Tingle, 53, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Challon Forsee, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, March 16, 2025

James Coleman Warren, 35, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; criminal mischief, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; unlawful imprisonment, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeremiah DeShaun Caudell, 18, Louisville, theft of identity of another without consent; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; theft of mail matter; assault, second-degree, domestic violence. No bond. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 22, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree No bond. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Eric Steven Jockers, 33, Frankfort, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-