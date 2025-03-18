Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 17, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, March 17, 2025

Amanda Ann Love, 48, Bloomfield, driving on a DUI-suspended operators license. No bond. Booked at 9:04 a.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Shyrel Markeess Williams, 20, Bardstown, receiving stolen property (firearm). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Laquan Grasty Jr., 33, Louisville, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Doylette Jean Caro, 50, Radcliff, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-