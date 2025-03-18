Obituary: Francis Stephen ‘Frank’ Reed, 79, Bardstown

Francis Stephen “Frank” Reed, 79, of Bardstown, died at 9:43 a.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, at his home in Bardstown with the love of his life, Vicki Leigh Hall, AKA Victoria Tori, at his side, hands tightly together.

He was born Dec. 9, 1945 in Lebanon to the late John “Johnny” Hillman and Mary Pauline Hamilton. He had been suffering from ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Vicki had cared for him through this journey for months and never left the touch of his hands even through his death while listening to heavenly music, praying out loud to him, reminding him of their love, and helping him peacefully flow through the death process.

FRANCIS STEPHEN “FRAN” REED

He enjoyed listening to the music of John Prine and Hank Williams Sr. to pass time while resting in bed. From the young age of 12, he loved the night skies and eventually became an amateur astronomer over the years until his death.

He spent many nights at the Monastery of Gethsemane viewing the skies with his friend, Brother Christian. At the time he had an 18″ Obsession telescope which made viewing incredible. He acquired many telescopes over the years, and enjoyed using solar schopes with

when things were happening on the Sun.

He enjoyed running as well with his many friends, and ran six marathons in Louisville during the Kentucky Derby Festival over the years. After years of running it came time for walking and he spent later years walking at his favorite, beautiful place, the Nazareth Motherhouse grounds in Bardstown near his home.

He loved meeting up with special friends to converse and walk every morning, sun, rain, or snow. He loved gardening as well, and every year we had a huge garden in his backyard. The visions of him tilling the ground will remain etched in our minds forever.

He loved to cook as well and could make a wonderful meal. One of his favorite foods was cabbage right out of the garden. Although a vegetarian, he could make you the best fried chicken! He was a lover of cats and never met one he couldn’t tame and make his friend. He had a cat or two in his home all his life.

He attended the University of Kentucky and graduated as a mathematician with a Master’s Degree in 1969. He went on to teach at Nelson County High School in Bardstown, but it just wasn’t his thing. He loved meeting people and doing things for different people, so he went to work for state unemployment office in Bardstown in a management position, retiring after 29 years. He then returned there part-time for an additional nine years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Reed, James Patrick Reed, and Alfred Leo Reed.

He is survived by his brother, Kent Reed, and many nephews and nieces, ones of note, Elijah Eric Reed and Mary Polly Fenwick.

He had many wonderful life long friends who prayed for him, prayed that his suffering would end and kept in touch to the very end. He was richly blessed with a wonderful loving and caring family, loyal life long friends and had a happy enjoyable life well lived with Vicki, just now cut too short! He was so proud of Vicki’s family. Her son Anthony (Chasity) he called his son and he couldn’t have been more proud of them both. Hr loved them with all his heart. The love and pride for his two beautiful granddaughters, Elise, in college at the University of Kentucky and well on her way to a very successful life, and Sophia, who is working her way through high school. He couldn’t say enough about either of them.

He had so many friends in life, some he saw every day, and walked with some, and talked with others on the phone. There are two friends that should be acknowledged who personally stopped whatever they were doing and would come whenever I needed them. To sit with him, put together equipment, or just stop by to say hello, or call to see if I needed anything or tell him hello. They are Frank Medley and Pete Ricci. Thank you with all my heart and soul, I know it meant the world to Frank to be personally helpful to me and him in a moments notice. Of course family was always available too if needed.

Then there are many others, too many to mention, but I know who you are, and not one of you are forgotten. Blessings and love from the bottom of my heart for all your love and thoughtfulness for Frank during this incredibly difficult time.

I’ll never forget how many times, whether he struggled to talk or not, he told me thank you for taking care of him, over and over every time I did anything for him. He told me over and over, I love you. He also told me he was sorry…sorry for having ALS, and it broke my heart.

He was one of the most honest, kindest, giving, loving men I’ve ever known. He was a Christian and he was ready to meet his Maker, Jesus Christ. As it says in Matthew 5:8 , “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” In the end he said he gave his suffering to God. His suffering touched the hearts of those who knew and loved him and his passing has left a void in the hearts of family, friends, and Vicki whose heart and soul was touched by him and will never be the same.

Frank Medley is working with Nazareth Home to get approval for the planting of a tree in his honor. That information will be posted at a later date. In addition a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, ALS 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600 Arlington, Va. 22209.

