Obituary: Judy Carol Cox, 71, Bardstown

Judy Carol Cox, 71, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 17, 2025 and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born Feb. 12, 1954, in Pontiac, Mich., to Roberta (Miracle) Hurst and the late Chester Hurst.

She loved to work with flowers in her earlier days and was known for her beautiful flower arrangements. She was extremely honest and loving and those who love her describe her as being ridiculously generous. Her true passion was her family; spending time with them and spoiling her grandchildren is what she held most dear to her heart.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Hoyt; and one brother, Tommy Hurst.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Manda Hoover (Jon); one son, Rick Cox Jr. (Manilyn); two grandchildren, Damian James Cox and Jasmine Cox; her mother, Roberta Hurst; two sisters, Aleene Mattingly and Theresa Masden; three brothers, Tim Hurst, Ted Hurst (Tammy), and Randy Hurst (Chris); and a host of other family and friends.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

