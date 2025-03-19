Obituary: Mary Rita Ice McCubbins, 90, Bardstown

Mary Rita Ice McCubbins, 90, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born June 6, 1934 to the late Adrian and Lucille Ice.

MARY RITA ICE MCCUBBINS

She was a homemaker and raised 14 children on their family farm. She was an exceptional cook and baker and made the best jam and apple cakes and all kinds of pies. She loved to play cards and spent many years providing child care for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Merrill McCubbins; three daughters, Gail Wimsett, Sharon McGee and Angie Hahn; one son, Michael McCubbins; two sisters, Martha Vittitow and Lois Goodman; one granddaughter, Kacy Johnson; and one son-in-law, George Johnson.

She is survived by six daughters, Brenda Johnson, Regina (Charlie) Greenwell, Sandy (Danny) Downs, Margaret (Charlie) Downs, Martha (Chris) Downs and Jenny (Joe) Miles, all of Bardstown; four sons, John (Lynn) McCubbins, Jeff (Terri) McCubbins, Eddie (Angie) McCubbins, and Derrick (Tiffany) McCubbins, all of Bardstown; one brother, Milo Ice; 21 grandchildren, Chris, Alicia, Danielle, Michael, Travis, Natalie, Ashley, Emily, Jonathon, Jessy, Justin, Elisabeth, Kendahl, Matt, Amanda, Eric, Joseph, Madison, Courtney, Sammy, and Abby; 21 great-grandchildren; three sons-in-law, Jerry Hahn, Maynard Wimsett, and Chuckie McGee; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wants to give a special thanks to all the caregivers who helped all throughout the years.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Kacy Lee Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Central Kentucky Community Foundation, or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-