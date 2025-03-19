Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Bidwell, 81, Cox’s Creek

William “Bill” Bidwell, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at U of L Health – South Hospital. He was born July 10, 1943, in Louisville. He retired from IBEW Local 369 as an electrician. He was also a retired major from the Jefferson County Reserve Unit. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 121, and Moose Lodge 2408 in Bardstown. He was president of Clayton’s Wild Bunch, Inc Train Robbery in New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Alma Bidwell; two sisters, Diane Davis and Donna Bidwell; two brothers, David Bidwell and Dennis Bidwell; his grandparents, Hardy and Mary Bidwell; and one grandmother, Maudie Glasser.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hall Bidwell of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Shelley Davis (Richard) of Bloomfield and Leigh Ann Bidwell (Ryan) of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Tommy Bidwell and Steve Bidwell both of Louisville; four grandchildren, Codi Riggs, Elliott Benjamin, Triniti Faughn and Taylor Parr; four great-grandchildren, Tucker Riggs, Sadie Riggs, Ryleigh Parr and Drake Parr; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, with a 6 p.m. Friday prayer service at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County, the Kidney Foundation or the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

