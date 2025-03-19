Obituary: Mariel Louise Kiernan, 84, Bardstown

Mariel Louise Kiernan, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born June 16, 1940, in West Moreland, N.Y to the late Theron and Rose Stanford. She was a retired bookkeeper. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension and the Nelson County Homemakers. She enjoyed making flower arrangements for her church, baking, and ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Meredith Kiefer; and two brothers, Harold Stanford and Peter Stanford.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Kenneth Kiernan; one daughter, Mary (Carl) Olson of Fairbanks, Ak.; one son, Patrick (Laura) Kiernan of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Heather Olson and Evan (Vanessa) Olson; and one great-grandchild, Holly Olson.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Wilkinson officiating. Burial is St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

