Obituary: Roy Lee Lewis, 87, Bardstown

Roy Lee Lewis, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 24, 1937, in the Maud community. He was a farmer.

ROY LEE LEWIS

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rose Mary Lewis; his parents, John R. “Buck” and Gladys Hughes Lewis; one sister, Clara Louise Lewis; and two brothers, John Frank Lewis and Jackie Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Marie Lewis of Bardstown; two daughters, Linda Lewis of Lexington and Bonnie Lewis of Bardstown; one son, Charles (Patricia) Lewis of Louisville; four sisters, Mary Catherine Lewis, Minnie Lewis, Carrie Lewis all of Bardstown, and Betty Squires of Louisville; one grandson, Zachary (Megan) Lewis of Louisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, March 24, 20254, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Carolyn Thompson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 24, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

