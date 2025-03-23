Nelson County Jail Logs — March 18-21, 2025 By admin

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Christopher Glen Evans, 47, Bloomfield, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Janna Marie Parkerson, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Darrell Dragoo, 52, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (child abuse). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Erik Wyatt, 41, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $693 cash. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Katherine Dianne Borders, 61, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash or property. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Richard Lawrence Bernal, 49, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); excessive window tinting. Bond is $2,500 cash or property. Booked at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Nicholas Roberts, 33, Leitchfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Wade Newton, 50, New Haven, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $1,150 cash. Booked at 8:56 am. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Jo Biven, 42, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense)(two counts). Bond total is $26,000 cash. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danny Davies Jeffries, 58, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Rondale Taylor, 28, St. Catherine, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts). No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Dustin Bryan Shouse, 42, Chaplin, no tail lamps; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear; probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brenden Kane Luckett, 28, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Marie White, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Christopher West, 42, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:42 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Montez Raheem Dorsey, 31, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $2,500 cash, $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Julie Ann Rummage, 52, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Lee Robinson, 50, Louisville, possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, March 21, 2025

Tyler Patrick Dunn, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Damion Tyler Lee Elzy, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tairon Andrew Slappey, 43, Lexington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance (carfentyl or fentanyl derivates; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or less units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana

(less than 8 ounces). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Maurice Alvey II, 33, New Haven, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Eric Dylan Brown, 32, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,010 cash. Booked at 3::33 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Author Hunt, 62, Lebanon Junction, no motorcycle license; no registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-