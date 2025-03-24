Obituary: Donald Lee ‘Don’ Schneider, 94, Bardstown

Donald Lee “Don” Schneider, 94, of Bardstown, died Saturday March 22, 2025 at his home. He was born April 13, 1930 in Louisville. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, member of American Legion Post No. 121 and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Emily Straub Schneider; and one son, Michael Schneider.

He is survived by his five children, Jane (Terry) Wagner of Bardstown, Susan (Harry) Nally, Dana (Kenny) Smith, Rachel (Marty) Blankenship all three of Louisville, and Donnie (Kathy) Schneider of Florida; one daughter-in-law, Alice Schneider of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is noon Tuesday March 25, 2025 at St. Gabriel The Archangel Catholic Church with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. The Rev. Augustine Judd will officiate.

Visitation will be 9 – 11 am Tuesday March 25 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

