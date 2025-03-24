Obituary: Betty Jo Watson, 95

Betty Jo Watson, 95, died Friday, March 21, 2025 surround by her family as she was greeted in the arms of Jesus.

BETTY JO WATSON

She was born August 30, 1929, in Washington County. She was the youngest daughter of Lee Estil and Leila Wall Godbey. She had six siblings. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. While in school, she was on yearbook staff, a member of Glee Club and a cheerleader. She married William Bradley Watson Dec. 31, 1949. He died in Deccember 1964. They were parents to Bill and Jean. She never remarried and devoted her life to her children.

She loved sending greeting cards but she loved receiving them even more. She would proudly display her cards for everyone to see. She loved to cook. She was family-famous for her jam cakes and brown sugar pies.

We will miss her singing. Hymns were her favorites. Shey and her childhood friend, Mayme Allen Kraus, were known to sing many duets together at weddings, funerals, and other church services. Her heartfelt letters will be missed. She loved to write and had many pen pals. Another school friend, Lucy Chesser Jacobs, and her wrote back and forth for decades, before Lucy’s passing in 2022. She was a proud follower of Christ and a member of the Woodlawn Methodist Church.

She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her. As painful as losing her is, we do take great comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain and in the arms of Jesus. Even though she is gone from us today, her memory will last forever by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded by death by her parents Lee and Leila Godbey; four sisters, Christine Farris, Zelma Reed, Mary Godbey and Margaret Mulligan; two brothers, Lee Estil Godbey, Jr. and Jim Godbey; her husband, William Watson; and one stepdaughter, Mary Lou Watson.

She is survived by one daughter, Jean (Bruce) Curtsinger; one son, Bill Watson; one stepdaughter, Virginia Wright; six grandchildren: Lori (Larry) Newton, Katie Watson, Ashley (Josh) Simpson, Wesley (Erin) Curtsinger, Emily Watson and Dr. Bradley Watson; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Flaget Memorial Hospital and the Comfort Care staff for their support as we navigated through her final moments. We would also like to thank VNA Home Health and her caregivers—Sandy Hillard, Chaselan Ruley and Izzy Beam—for their expertise and compassion.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial ine St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Simpson and the Rev. Christopher Godbey officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday March 29, 2025, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025 at

Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-