Obituary: Bobby Royalty, 89, Bardstown

Bobby Royalty, 89, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 27, 1935. He was a tobacco and dairy farmer, and loved to grow vegetables and flowers in his garden. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He loved spending quality time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Dorothy Royalty; one stepdaughter, Debra Hall; and two sisters, Carol Speakman, and Ellen Burba.

BOBBY ROYALTY

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol Royalty, of Bardstown; one daughter, Sandy (Mark) Mojesky of Danville; one son, David Royalty of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Blake (Tara) Hall, of Atlanta, Colton (Justin) Mojesky of Louisville, Nathan (Izzy) Royalty of New Albany, Ind., and Aubrey (Chris) Mojesky of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Betty Hagan of Bloomfield and Rose Royalty of Bardstown; one brother, David Lee Royalty of Joelton, Tenn.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen to honor his wishes.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

