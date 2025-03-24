Obituary: Albert Chandler ‘Happy’ Greenwell, 89, Greerbrier

Albert Chandler “Happy” Greenwell, 89, of Greerbrier, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Bardstown to the late Robert Russell and Mary Helen “Lanie” Hutchins Greenwell. He was a retired employee of Barton Distillery after 49 ½ years and was a lifelong farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown. He was an avid coon hunter, he loved sweets and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Collins Greenwell, Marvin Greenwell and Donnie Greenwell; five sisters, Lorene Bartley, Helen Downs, Valinda Pettit, Sister Dolores Greenwell SCN, and an infant sister, Esther Greenwell, and one son-in-law, Carl Durbin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce Hall Greenwell; four daughters, Genna (Greg) VanMeter of Elizabethtown, Lisa (Mike) Bodine of Bardstown, Patsy (Randy) Newberry of Hodgenville, and Amy Durbin (Walt Catlett) of Cox’s Creek, three son, Bobby (Denise) Greenwell of Bardstown, Alvee Greg (Nicole) Greenwell of Loretto, and John (Natalie) Greenwell of Louisville; two sisters, Lavon Cecil of Howardstown and Ann Hall of New Haven; 14 grandchildren, Sarah (Travis) Evans, Chandler Greenwell, Bethany (Bryant) Parnell, Kayla (TC) Drake, Holly (Patrick) Bodine, Chance (Taylor) Bodine, Cara (Brady) Hamilton, Drew (Brittany) Newberry, Audrey (Zach) Greenwell, Gregory Greenwell, Emily Durbin, Evan Durbin, Molly Greenwell, Piper Greenwell; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the St. Thomas Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

