Obituary: Ruthie Eloise Bennett Bosco, 86, Chaplin

Ruthie Eloise Bennett Bosco, 86, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at U of L Health in Shelbyville. She was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Clay County to the late William Chester and Stella Saylor Bennett.

She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, loved bird watching, and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by three infant sisters; three brothers, Simon Bennett, James Arthur Bennett, and William Chester Bennett Jr.; and three sisters, Tiny Hibbard, Eunice DeBorde, and Delice Bishop.

She is survived by one daughter,, Tammy Bosco of Louisville; two sons, Lawrence (Jenny) Bosco of Crestwood and Anthony (Lisa) Bosco of Winchester; and two grandchildren.

In honoring Ruthie’s wishes, cremation was chosen by her family.

Memorial visitation is Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Lake Reba, Shelter D, in Richmond.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

