Obituary: Clayton Wes Watson, 42, Boston

Clayton Wes Watson, 42, of Boston, died Saturday, March 22. 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born July 28, 1982, in Bardstown to his parents, Wesley and Betty Hardin Watson.

Hen was a self-employed logger, an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and riding horses.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnny Watson, and Chester and Mary Hardin.

Survivors include one daughter, Audrey; her mother Anna Edlin;l two sons, Weston Watson and Waylon Watson; his parents, Wesley and Betty Watson; his grandparents, Bob and Helen Tingle; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and special friends, David, William, Roger, Michael and Bo.

The funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

