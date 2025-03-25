Obituary: Charles William ‘Buck’ Foster Sr., 96, Cox’s Creek

Charles William “Buck” Foster Sr., 96, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, March 23, 2025, at his home. He was born May 29, 1928, in Bullitt County to the late Bradford and Elizabeth Sadler Foster. He was a retired machine operator for CSX Railroad.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Showalters.

He is survived by two daughters, Mary Lee Keith and Ruth Ann (James) Boblitt, both of Shepherdsville; three sons, Charles W. “Bill” Foster, Jr., James D. “Jimmy” Foster, and Kenneth Wayne Foster, all of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

