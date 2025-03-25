Obituary: Bettie Sue Hagerman, 79, Bloomfield

Bettie Sue Hagerman, 79, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, March 23, 2025, at her home. She was born January 7, 1946, in Anderson County to the late Grover and Mable Robinson Barnes.

BETTIE SUE HAGERMAN

She was a homemaker; she loved her family, and loved writing in her journal, which she had maintained since 1978. She was a member of the Green’s Chapel Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Judy Barnes, Faye Mattingly, and Juanita Barnett; and two brothers, James Earl Barnes and Robert Thomas Barnes.

She is survived by her husband, Bro Winfred Hagerman; one son, Kenneth (Sue) Hagerman of Chaplin; one sister, Deborah Brown of Salvisa; two brothers, Donnie Barnes of Lawrenceburg and Burnice (Jean) Barnes of Mt. Eden; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Michael Morris officiating. Burial is in Green’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-