Obituary: Ginni Carolyn Wright, 78, Fern Creek

Ginni Carolyn Wright, 78, of Fern Creek, died peacefully Monday, March 24, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born in Bardstown Nov. 14, 1946, to the late Vernon Ray Swango and Lucille Marie (Enlow) Swango.

She was an owner of Travel Time Travel Agency and a former member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted mother and Memaw. She was an avid University of Kentucky fan and loved taking trips to Abaco Bahamas. She had an independent spirit, loved her flower gardens, and cherished her two fur babies, her cats Charo and Kyleley. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister Mary Lou Watson.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Walker and Melissa Speed (Mark); seven grandchildren Kyle Walker, Bradley Walker, Lissa Speed, Ricky Speed, Austin Speed, Jackie Speed, Frankie Speed; seven great-grandchildren Amaree Miller, Brayden Speed, Carson Speed, Ana Speed, Elijah Speed, Easton Speed, and Liam Speed; one brother Tommy Ray Swango; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 20225, at the funeral home. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

The Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

