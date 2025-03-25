Obituary: Barbara Jean Adams, 74, Bardstown

Barbara Jean Adams, 74, Bardstown, died Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a retired employee of BellSouth where she worked for 30 years.

BARBARA JEAN ADAMS

She enjoyed her time outside, walking with her work friends, doing yardwork, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Randall W. Clark, Ernest Carl Adams, and Arthur Ray Adams; her life partner, Robert Clark; one son-in-law, Larry King; her parents, Ernest and Jean Kuhn; and one sister, Mary Loretta Kuhn.

She is survived by one daughter, Christina “Chrissy” King of Salem, Ind.; one brother, Ernest Kuhn (Marilyn); three grandchildren, Joseph Brinley (Tyler), Brenden Brinley, and Christa Hortenberry; one nephew, Brian Kuhn (Jane); one niece, Beth Huff (Chris); and numerous other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Memorial gifts in Barbara’s memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-