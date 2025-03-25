Obituary: Thomas ‘Kevin’ Bryan, 52, Bardstown

Thomas “Kevin” Bryan, 52, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. He was born June 19, 1972, in Nelson County. He formerly worked in concrete construction. He was an animal lover and loved his cats.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Louise Newton and Bernard L. and Della Mae Bryan; two aunts, Brenda Sorrell and Sharon Bartley;and one uncle, Anthony Bryan.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Sue Hensley (Danny) of Bardstown; his father, Bernard Leslie Bryan Jr. of Balltown; one brother, Derek Bryan (Lauren) of Bardstown; a nephew and niece, Oaklee and Owen Bryan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral was Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiation. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery,

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto was in charge of arrangements.

