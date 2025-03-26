North Nelson Water District issues boil water advisory for KY 245, Louisville Rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 — The North Nelson Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following customers in the following areas:

3200-8143 New Shepherdsville Road, including Flaget Memorial Hospital. Nita Drive; Raisor Ave.; Whitney Drive, Meadow Lane, Highland Drive, Samuels Loop, Walker Lane, Harrison Fork Road, Samuels Church Road, Blakenrod Blvd., Antlers Trace, Jessie James, Down Lane, Old Henpeck, Forest Springs subdivision, Wilson Creek Road, Deatsville Road, Deatsville Loop, Cedar Grove Road, Weller Loop, Cormans Crossing subdivision, Saddle Brook subdivision, Sherman Oaks Drive, Dayhill Court, N. St. Gregory Church Rd., S. St. Gregory Church Rd., Mobley Mill, Samuels Road, Lenore Road, 7650-8240 Louisville Road, 5-925 Louisville Farms Rd., Hibbs Lane, and any additional side roads in the listed areas.

Water used for drinking, cooking or other consumption purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for 2 to 3 minutes prior to use. Boiling the water will ensure that it is safe for human consumption.

For more information, contact the office at (502) 348-8342.

-30-