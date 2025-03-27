Obitary: Alexander Samuel ‘Alex’ Mattingly, 70, formerly of Springfield
Alexander Samuel “Alex” Mattingly, 70, of Nicholasville, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at his home.
He is survived by one daugher, Alicia Faulconer of Indianapolis; one son, Brent Mattingly of Wake Forest, N.C.; one sister, Ardella (Bobby) Smith of Florence; three brothers, Bernard (Barbara) Mattingly of Cookeville, Tenn., Martin (Laura) Mattingly of Frankfort and Glen (Paula) Mattingly of Springfield; and four grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen.
A Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3 2025, at the church.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.
