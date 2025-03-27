Obituary: James Ivo ‘Jim’ Edelen, 84, Springfield

James Ivo “Jim” Edelen, 84, of Virginia Ave., Springfield, died Monday, March 24, 2025, at his home. He was a retired lineman for South Central Bell for more than 40 years.

He is survived by three granddaughters, Amanda (Bart) Whitmore of Magnolia, Jessica (Robert) Hart and Savannah (Cole Thompson) Edelen, both of Springfield; two daughters-in-law, Sharon Mattingly Edelen and Nancy Hagan Edelen, both of Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Myra Blandford of Springfield and Margaret Edelen of Fredericktown; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, and 7-9:30 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, at the

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-