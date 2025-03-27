Obituary: Joseph Lawrence ‘Larry’ Elder, 86, Loretto

Joseph Lawrence ‘Larry’ Elder, 86, of Loretto, died peacefully Monday, March 24, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family.

JOSEPYH LAWRENCE “LARRY” ELDER

He was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, and a steadfast man of faith. He was the embodiment of kindness, hard work and humility. He found great joy living on his family farm for the majority of his life. He was known for his quiet demeanor, unwavering character, and deep devotion. He leaves behind a legacy of love and faith.

He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by countless friends and family. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his loved ones, and his legacy of love and kindness will continue to shine brightly. May he rest in eternal peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Dorothy Elder; one sister, Sue Lee; and one brother, Randall Elder.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Catherine Elder, three sons, Chad (Karen), Rob (Belinthia), and Josh (Kim); one sister, Lucretia Thomas; eight grandchildren, Callie, Ryann, Meritt, Wilson, Lawson, Crawford, Harper, and Sage.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Scott J. Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

His nephews will serve as pallbearers and include Richard Elder, Dennis Elder, Matt Thomas, Jody Raley, Charlie Spalding, and Thad Raley. His grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

