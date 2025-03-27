Obituary: Christina Marie ‘Chrissy’ Sims Coleman, 47, Louisville

Christina Marie “Chrissy” Sims Coleman, 47, of Louisville, died Thursday, March 20, 2025. She was born March 19, 1978, in Louisville.

She was a kind and loving soul whose warmth left an indelible mark on everyone around her and you could hear her a mile away. She attended St. Ann Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe Eddie and Frances Bowling Mouser, John A. Sims Sr. and Anna Christine Spalding Sims; and uncle Guy P. Mouser and aunt Mary Jeaneane Mouser Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Victor; one daughter, Autumn; her parents, John and Cecilia Sims; one sister, Kathy; one brother, Junior; her mother-in0law, Theresa Zdzislawa Coleman; her brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Paula Coleman; and her nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held in her honor, celebrating her life and the love she shared.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to; Meriday Preschool and Childcare Center, 3728 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, 40220.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

