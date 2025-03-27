Obituary: Ralph Allen Rogers Jr., 70, Bardstown

Ralph Allen Rogers Jr., 70, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born December 4, 1954 in Bardstown. He enjoyed bingo, cards, and fishing.

RALPH ALLEN ROGERS JR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Marlene Gaines Rogers; son, Randy Allen Rogers; parents, Ralph Allen Rogers Sr. and Betty Maxine Rogers; sister, Vicky Rogers Bailey; and brother, Robert Wayne Rogers.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tabitha (Andrew) Duvall of Louisville and Smiley (Keith) Stevens of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Jamie Stevens, Shayla Alvey, Elisha (Nathaniel) Rogers, Skylar Stevens, Sabrina (Kyle) Oneal, and Hannah (Jared Geary) Duvall; six great-grandchildren, MaKenna Stevens, Layla Stevens, Berkleigh Stevens, Karson Jeffiries, Kolton Jeffiries, and Cooper Oneal; sisters, Diane (Joe) Rummage; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

