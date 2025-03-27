Obituary: Ricky ‘Buck’ ‘Pretty Ricky P’ Payton Jr., 40, Bardstown

Ricky “Buck” “Pretty Ricky P” Payton Jr., 40, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 21, 2025, at his home. He was born Oct. 27, 1984, in Bardstown. He was a former plumber in construction, a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, and had many friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and any activity outdoors. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He was a natural practical jokester.

RICKY “BUCK” “PRETTY RICKY P” PAYTON JR.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dora Hazel “Nanny Cox” Payton and Arthur Payton Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Nokomis Auberry; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Josephine Auberry; two uncles, Larry Payton and Keith Payton; one aunt, Gretta Diane Sorrell; and two cousins, Scott “Scooter” Curtsinger, and Timothy Michael Auberry.

He is survived by his one daughter, Alexis Nicole (Hunter) Downs; two sons, Ricky Wood Payton III and Bryan Lane Payton both of of Bardstown; his parents, Ricky Wood Payton Sr and Vickie Lynn Payton of Bardstown; two sisters, Angela Dawn Payton (Robbie) Boblitt and Christy Nagale Payton (Henry) Lopez, both of Bardstown; one grandson, Derek Alan Kash Downs of Bardstown; the mother of his children, Katie Payton of Bardstown; his girlfriend, Melissa Clark of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is noon Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Mattingly officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-