Nelson County Jail Logs — March 22-26, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Eric Dylan Brown, 32, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,010 cash. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Author Hunt, 62, Lebanon Junction, no operator’s license; no registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance. Surety is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jordan Dwayne Mattingly 23, Bardstown, booster seat violations; failure to signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, March 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Wayne Southard, 42, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $50 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, March 23, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday, March 24, 2025

Jessica Amelia Girard, 46, Bardstown, knowingly abuse or neglect of an adult. Bond is $25,000 unsecured. Booked at 9:59 a.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, by the Bardstown City Police.

Simon Raphael Smith, 28, Campbellsville, promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts); persistent felony offender, second-degree (2 counts); operating on a suspended license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond total is $27,500 cash. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Krystal Ann Bright, 37, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Vernon Curtsinger, 51, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Dylan Lee Hahn, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Lee Hatton, 40, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no seat belts; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); no registration plates; no insurance card. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lester Alfonzen Phillips, 43, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorene Lynn Quinker, 57, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Charles Parkman, 52, Bardstown, no operators license; reckless driving; improper passing. No bond. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Ann Campbell, 49, Bardstown, no registration plates; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Ernest Pauley, 64, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Erick Wayne Pierce, 27, Hardinsburg, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Scott Biggers, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court (4 counts). Bond total is $1,079 cash.

Booked at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Russell Lee Anderson, 43, Corbin, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Justin David Borders, 35, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Todd Inghram, 55, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana. Bond total is $5,253 cash. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-